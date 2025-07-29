The Jets placed Evans (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list Monday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Evans signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in January after joining the team's practice squad in mid-December, but the 24-year-old will hang up his cleats. The 2023 sixth-rounder last saw regular-season action during his rookie campaign with the Rams, when he logged nine carries for 19 yards in 10 games while mostly serving on special teams. Evans finished his three-year college career with Ole Miss in 2022, where he rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns on 144 carries while adding 12 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown across 11 games.