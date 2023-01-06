Wilson will serve as the backup quarterback to Joe Flacco in Week 18 versus the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After initially being ruled as a healthy inactive for Sunday's matchup with Miami, Wilson will now serve as the number two option behind Joe Flacco in wake of Mike White (ribs) being ruled out for the contest Friday. Wilson will at least get to suit up one final time this season before the Jets will likely reevaluate his future with the franchise in the offseason.