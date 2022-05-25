Wilson has raised his weight from 208 pounds to 221 by working with a nutritionist and chef in the offseason, and the second-year quarterback believes the added weight will help his athleticism, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

The 6-foot-2 Wilson is on the smaller side for a quarterback, so he's hoping that putting on weight will help him avoid injuries without hampering the decent running ability he showcased en route to scoring four rushing touchdowns as a rookie. Between Wilson's dedication and New York's universally lauded draft class, the Jets have had an encouraging offseason, but that won't mean much until it leads to long-awaited positive results on the field.