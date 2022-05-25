Wilson has raised his weight from 208 pounds to 221 by working with a nutritionist and chef in the offseason, and the second-year quarterback believes the increased weight will help him from an athleticism standpoint, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 6-foot-2 Wilson is on the smaller side for a quarterback, so he's hoping that putting on weight will help him avoid injuries without hampering the decent running ability he showcased en route to scoring four touchdowns on the ground as a rookie. Between Wilson's dedication and New York's universally lauded draft class, the Jets have had an encouraging offseason, but that won't mean much until it leads to positive results on the field.