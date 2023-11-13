Wilson completed 23 of 39 passes for 263 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 16-12 loss to Vegas. He added four rushing attempts for 54 yards.

Wilson looked like he had scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, but he stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line before diving to the pylon, and the Jets wound up settling for a field goal on that drive. That was one of four field goals that accounted for all of New York's points, as the Jets failed to score a touchdown for the second consecutive game. Wilson got New York's penultimate drive to Vegas' 20-yard line before throwing an interception with 1:22 remaining, and his pair of Hail Mary attempts at the end of the game both fell incomplete. With Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) over a month from returning even in the best-case scenario, the 4-5 Jets will likely stick with the struggling Wilson in Week 11 against the Bills.