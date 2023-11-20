Coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills that he's undecided on whether Wilson will start in Week 12 against the Dolphins on Friday. Wilson was benched in the second half Sunday after completing seven of 15 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed four times for 15 yards.

Wilson was replaced by Tim Boyle, who wasn't any better. Boyle completed seven of 14 passes for 33 yards and one interception. The Jets have lost three consecutive games following a three-game winning streak to fall to 4-6. Boyle's poor play after replacing Wilson may have opened the door for Wilson to remain under center at home against the Dolphins on Friday, with an announcement on an official starter likely to come during the week.