Wilson is set to return to a reserve role Sunday in Seattle after Mike White (ribs) received clearance from doctors to start the Week 17 contest, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Even if White was forced to miss his third straight game in Week 17 while recovering from broken ribs, Wilson might have ceded the starting job to either Chris Streveler or Joe Flacco following a pair of poor showings in his return from a three-game benching. Between losses to the Lions and Jaguars in Week 15 and Week 16, respectively, Wilson completed just 27 of 53 pass attempts (50.9 percent) for 409 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while taking seven sacks. Streveler came on to replace the struggling Wilson in relief during the loss to Jacksonville last Thursday and performed marginally better, so it's possible head coach Robert Saleh turns to Streveler or Flacco rather than Wilson to serve as White's primary understudy in Week 17 while the 7-8 Jets attempt to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.