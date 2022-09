Coach Robert Saleh said the team expects Wilson (knee) to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Steelers, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

New York's team doctors will have the final say, but Saleh expects Wilson to be cleared and available in Pittsburgh. The team has had a Week 4 return date circled since the beginning of the regular season, and Joe Flacco's four turnovers in Week 3 showed that the veteran's no threat to Wilson's starting job once the second-year quarterback's healthy.