Coach Robert Saleh didn't commit to Wilson starting even if Mike White (ribs) remains sidelined moving forward, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
"We've got time," Saleh said when asked about New York's quarterback situation. "I don't have those answers for you yet." Wilson failed to break triple digits in passing yards Thursday before exiting to a chorus of boos in the third quarter as the Jets turned to the Taysom Hill-like Chris Streveler in an effort to spark the offense. Despite the 19-3 loss to Jacksonville, the Jets remain mathematically alive for a playoff spot, and letting Wilson learn on the fly may not give the team much of a chance to win Jan. 1 in Seattle.