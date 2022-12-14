Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Wilson will replace Joe Flacco as the Jets' backup quarterback behind starter Mike White (ribs) in Sunday's game against the Lions, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Though Wilson isn't poised to recapture the starting role just yet, he'll at least be on track to dress this weekend after he was inactive for the past three weeks as New York's No. 3 quarterback. White is slated to begin Week 15 prep as a limited participant due to the rib issue that twice caused him to exit in last Sunday's loss to Buffalo, but Saleh noted that the Jets are preparing as though White will be ready to start against Detroit, barring any setbacks, per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Saleh said he views the Jets' quarterback situation as a week-to-week situation, so it's conceivable that another injury or poor performance on White's part could reopen the door for Wilson to start again before season's end.