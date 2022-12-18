Wilson, who will start Sunday's game against the Lions, also appears likely to direct the Jets offense in the team's Week 16 game against the Jaguars on Thursday with Mike White (ribs) not expected to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

White was already ruled out in advance of the Week 15 game Friday, when he wasn't cleared to take contact after being diagnosed with three rib fractures in the aftermath of last Sunday's loss to the Bills, according to Rapoport. Due to the quick turnaround for the Week 16 contest, White faces an uphill battle to make it back for that game, so the Jets are prepared to give Wilson another trial as their starter. Before being benched for the past three games and serving as a healthy inactive behind White and Joe Flacco, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft completed just 55.6 percent of his attempts for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while carrying 24 times for 94 yards and a score in his previous seven starts this season.