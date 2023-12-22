Wilson (concussion), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, is unlikely to be available in Week 17 against the Browns due to that game being Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "It does make it a challenge that it's a Thursday game," coach Robert Saleh said Friday of Wilson's potential Week 17 availability. "He's got to clear some hurdles over the weekend. It's going to be one of those where we'll see."

Due to the short turnaround, Wilson will have just four additional days to clear concussion protocol after Sunday's game. Trevor Siemian will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Commanders, and Siemian is likely to start again Thursday regardless of how he fares against Washington, though Brett Rypien could also be an option after signing with the Jets earlier in December.