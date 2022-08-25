Coach Robert Saleh said he's comfortable waiting until the week of New York's season opener against the Ravens to name a starter between Wilson (knee) and Joe Flacco, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Jets believe Wilson knows the offense well enough to jump into game action with just a week of preparation, but it's unclear if he'll have even that much before Week 1 as the second-year quarterback recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee. Flacco sits atop the quarterback depth chart while Wilson recovers, but Wilson will be reinserted as the starter as soon as he's deemed healthy enough to play.