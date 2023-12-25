Wilson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Wilson sustained a concussion just before halftime of the Jets' Week 15 loss in Miami and hasn't practiced in the meantime, missing one game in the process. Considering the lack of activity and the fact New York is facing a quick turnaround for Thursday's game at Cleveland, he appears to be in danger of sitting out multiple weeks. Wilson's replacement, Trevor Siemian, has fared modestly over roughly six quarters so far, completing 41 of 75 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, taking four carries for 18 yards and losing both of his fumbles. Wilson will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to return to action Thursday.