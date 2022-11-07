Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over Buffalo. He added 24 yards on five rushing attempts and lost a fumble.

Wilson stayed down after taking a big hit in the first quarter and was checked out in the medical tent for what Rich Cimini of ESPN reports was an ankle injury, but he returned for New York's next possession after the Jets kicked a field goal. He fumbled in Buffalo territory in the third but bounced back on the ensuing drive with a go-ahead seven-yard touchdown pass to James Robinson. Much of the credit for this victory goes to a Jets secondary that picked off Josh Allen twice and held Buffalo to 17 points, but Wilson played his part in improving the team's record to 6-3 heading into the Week 10 bye, including a 5-1 mark in games started by the second-year quarterback.