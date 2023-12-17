Wilson exited late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a head injury and won't return to the contest, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After taking home AFC Player of the Week honors in last Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans, Wilson got off to a dismal start against Miami. He took four sacks and completed just four of 11 attempts for 26 yards and lost a fumble before heading to the locker room during the Jets' final possession of the first half. According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Wilson is not in concussion protocol, and CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson relayed during the television broadcast that the quarterback's early exit was a result of him experiencing dehydration. Trevor Siemian led a scoreless drive to a close out the second quarter and was back on the field to begin the third quarter, so he looks poised to finish the game with Wilson sidelined. The Jets' plans at quarterback are unclear heading into Week 16, as Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) could attain medical clearance to return to action for the team's Dec. 24 game against the Commanders. However, since the Jets faced a 24-0 halftime deficit against Miami and will most likely drop to 5-9 on the season, New York may not activate Rodgers next week and could instead continue forward with either Wilson or Siemian at quarterback now that a postseason berth looks to be out of reach.