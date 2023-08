Wilson is slated to start Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

As was the case in last weekend's contest against the Panthers, Wilson will be followed by Tim Boyle, while top QB Aaron Rodgers won't play. As for the Jets' Aug. 26 exhibition finale against the Giants, coach Robert Saleh noted that he has yet to decide if Rodgers will see action.