Wilson completed three of five passes for 65 yards in the Jets' 21-16 preseason loss to the Browns in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Wilson was the first quarterback in with Aaron Rodgers getting the night off, and matters didn't get off on the right foot when he took a sack on the Jets' second play from scrimmage. However, the 2021 first-round pick rebounded on his second possession with a 57-yard completion to Malik Taylor from his own seven-yard line to help set up a Greg Zuerlein field goal. Wilson was in for one more drive, which also culminated in three points off the foot of Zuerlein, before giving way to Tim Boyle. With the Jets having an extra preseason game to work with this summer, Wilson could well start in place of an idle Rodgers again in New York's road preseason battle versus the Panthers a week from Saturday.