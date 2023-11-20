Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson will be active as the Jets' No. 3 quarterback for Friday's game against the Dolphins, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Multiple reports surfaced earlier Monday indicating that Tim Boyle would supplant Wilson as the team's starting quarterback, but Wilson's drop to third on the depth chart wasn't made official until Saleh spoke to the media. The Jets will either elevate Trevor Siemian from the practice squad or sign him to the 53-man roster, and he'll suit up as the top backup while Boyle takes over as the starter. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Saleh noted that no thought was given to releasing Wilson after the third-year signal-caller was benched midway through Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills, and his future with the organization will be dealt with in the offseason. Since being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 24-year-old Wilson has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 6.3 yards per attempt and a 21:25 TD:INT over 32 games (31 starts).