Joe Flacco will continue to fill in as the Jets' starting QB on Sunday against the Browns, with Wilson still working his way back from an Aug. 16 arthroscopic knee procedure, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Coach Robert Saleh noted last week that Wilson wouldn't be in line to start again before Week 4, but the QB did at least get in what Cimini described as very light work during Wednesday's practice. With Flacco remaining the team's starter in Week 2, Mike White is in line to continue to work as the team's backup this weekend versus Cleveland.