Wilson (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Robert Saleh relayed Monday that Wilson was dealing with a minor knee issue that wasn't expected to impact his Week 15 status, and the QB's full practice participation Wednesday confirms that he'll be available versus Miami this weekend. While making his first start since Week 11, Wilson completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns in this past Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.