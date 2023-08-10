Wilson will start Saturday's preseason game in Carolina, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson also started the Jets' preseason opener against the Browns, in which he completed three of five passes for 65 yards. Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly won't be in consideration to take the field until New York's preseason finale, so Wilson should continue to see action ahead of third-stringer Tim Boyle. Coach Robert Saleh declined to confirm whether the starting offense will see the field versus the Panthers.