General manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Wilson (concussion) has been given permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson, who ended the 2023 season on IR while recovering from concussion symptoms, with which he missed the Jets' final three games. The 2021 second overall pick's time being up in New York almost looks inevitable at this point, especially after he was tussled back and forth between the starting lineup and bench throughout the 2023 campaign. If a team around the league doesn't emerge who'd be willing to trade for Wilson, who may still offer some developmental upside, New York could also opt to waive him. In any case, the Jets seem likely to prioritize an upgrade at backup behind Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), with Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien being the other QBs present on the roster.