Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that it's too early to tell whether Wilson (concussion) will be available for next Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, and Trevor Siemian has put up underwhelming numbers while filling in under center. While Wilson has more than a full week to recover before the Jets travel to New England in Week 18, the 6-10 Jets will have nothing to play for, so they have little reason to rush Wilson's return. His participation level in practice next week will likely be indicative of Wilson's chances of suiting up against the Patriots.