Wilson has impressed New York's coaching staff with his work ethic and quick learning ability in camp, Jack Bell of the Jets' official site reports. "We've thrown a lot at (WIlson)," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him...it's cool because he recognizes all that, he learns, and he's eager."

Wilson's tremendous arm strength and accuracy led the Jets to select him second overall in the 2021 draft, and early reports from camp suggests he has the mental makeup to get the most out of his physical gifts. With a creative offensive mind in LaFleur guiding him, Wilson should help restore some excitement to a Jets aerial attack that has failed to leave the hangar over the past couple seasons.