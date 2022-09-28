Coach Robert Saleh relayed Wednesday that Wilson (knee) has been medically cleared and if all goes well this week the QB will start Sunday's game against the Steelers.

With that, Wilson -- who is bouncing back from a meniscus injury and bone bruise in his knee -- is on track to return to the Jets' lineup this weekend barring any setbacks, after missing the team's first three games. Joe Flacco, who had been filling in for Wilson, is thus set to return to working as New York's No. 2 signal caller in Week 4.