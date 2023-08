Wilson is slated to draw the start at QB in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Browns, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Coach Robert Saleh noted that it has yet to be determined how much Wilson will play in the team's exhibition opener. In any case, the 2021 first-rounder is slated to spend the coming season backing up veteran newcomer Aaron Rodgers, with Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler also in the Jets' depth signal-caller mix.