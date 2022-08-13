Wilson sustained a right knee injury during Friday's preseason game in Philadelphia and is questionable to return.

At the end of a seven-yard scramble in the first quarter, Wilson dove, had a visible limp when he got to his feet and then fell back to the turf, where he remained for multiple minutes. He then made his way to the locker room. Last year, he missed four games in the middle of the season due to a sprained PCL in his right knee, but it remains to be seen if he'll suffer a similar fate this time around. If Wilson misses any time, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler will handle quarterback duties for the Jets.