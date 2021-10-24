Wilson noted after Sunday's loss to the Patriots that his right knee injury is believed to be a PCL issue, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

The report adds that Wilson was walking gingerly as he entered and left the Jets' interview room Sunday, while the QB relayed that he felt a "pop" in his knee after New England's Matthew Judon landed on him. Additionally, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports that Wilson describes his knee as feeling "off" and "loose." We'll await the result of the MRI the rookie signal-caller is slated to undergo Monday, but at this stage it seems as though Wilson will miss some time. If so, Mike White would be in line to start next Sunday's game against the Bengals.