The Jets are hopeful that the knee injury sustained by Wilson during Friday's preseason win in Philadelphia isn't season-ending, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Coach Robert Saleh was less committal in a media session postgame, only noting an initial evaluation of Wilson indicated the ACL in his right knee is intact, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. In the end, an MRI on Saturday will provide a more official diagnosis. If the optimistic scenario comes to pass, the best-case recovery timetable would be 2-to-3 weeks, with the worst case 4-to-6 weeks, per Hughes. Behind Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler are the current quarterbacks on the Jets roster.