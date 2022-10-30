Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots. He added two rushing yards on one attempt.

Wilson set up a first-quarter field goal with a 54-yard deep ball to Garrett Wilson, then gave New York a 10-3 lead in the second with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin. He threw a costly interception with New York driving in the final minute of the first half, as that play coupled with a Jets pick-six erased by a shoddy penalty call allowed New England to cut New York's lead to 10-6 heading into halftime. Wilson was intercepted two more times in the second half as the Patriots began to pull away from the demoralized Jets, and his nine-yard touchdown pass to Conklin late in the fourth was too little too late. It was encouraging to see Wilson throw for a season-high 355 yards after totaling 231 yards over the previous two games, but he'll need to cut down on the turnovers to give his team a chance in Week 9 against the AFC East-leading Bills.