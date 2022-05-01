Wilson will be getting a prominent new target, as the Jets selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

GM Joe Douglas has completely revamped New York's offense in just two offseasons. He signed Corey Davis before drafting Zach and Elijah Moore in 2021, then added Garrett (no relation) in the 2022 draft. The Jets also added veteran tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, as well as rookie Jeremy Ruckert (third round) this offseason, plus second-round running back Breece Hall to complement 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter. Even if the Wilson-to-Wilson connection takes a while to take off, the recent influx of playmakers has put the 2021 second overall pick in position to succeed under center.