Wilson completed 17 of 36 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants. He added four rushing attempts for 25 yards and lost two fumbles.

Wilson fumbled on the opening drive, leading to a Giants field goal, and after the Jets lost their top two centers to injuries in the first half, his first exchange with third-stringer Xavier Newman led to a fumbled snap. In between those two Wilson fumbles, Breece Hall turned a check down into a 50-yard touchdown. The Jets started 0-for-12 on third down before Wilson finally converted a 3rd-and-11 with a 17-yard run just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, but things looked bleak after that possession ended on a fourth-down sack. Wilson came alive after the Jets got the ball back with 24 seconds left in regulation, completing back-to-back 29-yard passes to set up a game-tying field goal before helping draw a 30-yard pass interference penalty to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. It hasn't been pretty, but Wilson and the Jets have won three straight to improve to 4-3 heading into a Week 9 MNF visit from the Chargers.