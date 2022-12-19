Wilson's likely to start Thursday against the Jaguars, as fellow quarterback Mike White (ribs) has yet to be cleared for contact, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson threw for 317 yards while filling in for White in Week 15, but the Jets lost 20-17 to the Lions as Wilson missed multiple easy throws against the vulnerable Detroit secondary. Thursday's game is basically a must-win for the 7-7 Jets, so White would likely play in the unlikely scenario that he gets medical clearance in the next few days.