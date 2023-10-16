Wilson completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards, without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles. He added four rushing attempts for 15 yards.

Wilson came up short of 200 passing yards for the fifth time in six games, but he led New York to a second consecutive victory by avoiding costly turnovers while Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was seen throwing a football and walking without crutches, but his return likely remains months away, and Wilson is locked in as the Jets' starter in Rodgers' absence. Wilson will try for a third consecutive win in Week 8 against the Giants after a Week 7 bye.