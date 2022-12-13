Jets head coach Robert Saleh suggested that Wilson could be active over Joe Flacco as the team's No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Lions, assuming Mike White (ribs) is able to start, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

After exiting on two occasions in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills, White visited a Buffalo-area hospital following the game as a precaution before flying back to New York City. White's medical tests didn't reveal anything overly concerning, so the Jets are tentatively labeling him as day-to-day with the expectation that he'll be ready to play this Sunday. Flacco has dressed as White's backup for the past three games since Wilson was removed as the team's starter, but the veteran signal-caller wasn't impressive in spot duty against the Bills, completing one of three pass attempts for one yard while also losing a fumble. Saleh has previously said he intends to get Wilson back on the field before season's end, and installing him as the top backup would be one way for him to potentially get some reps if White suffers another in-game injury.