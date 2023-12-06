Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Texans.

Coach Robert Saleh made the announcement Wednesday and told reporters that he hopes Wilson will be the starter for the rest of the regular season, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. The comment is an implicit acknowledgement that Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) won't return this year, which was all but guaranteed after the Jets dropped to 4-8 with a loss to the Falcons this past Sunday. They then waived Tim Boyle on Tuesday and replaced him with Brett Rypien, who will join Wilson, Rodgers and Trevor Siemian in the Jets' QB room.