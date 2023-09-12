Coach Robert Saleh reiterated Tuesday that Wilson is the Jets' starting quarterback moving forward after the team confirmed Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles during Monday's overtime win versus the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After taking over for Rodgers on New York's fifth offensive snap of the game, Wilson played the final 50 en route to 140 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson also had four carries for six yards and was sacked twice for minus-13 yards. For the foreseeable future, he'll get to work with RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook and WRs Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, but Saleh noted Tuesday that the Jets will add another quarterback at some point to room that currently includes only a healthy practice-squad member in Tim Boyle behind Zach Wilson.