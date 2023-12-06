Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Texans.

Saleh added that he hopes Wilson will remain the Jets' starting signal-caller for the remainder of the regular season, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. The comment is an implicit acknowledgement that Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) won't return this season, which was all but guaranteed after the Jets dropped to 4-8 with a loss to the Falcons this past Sunday. The Jets then waived Tim Boyle -- who had started the past two games -- on Tuesday and replaced him with Brett Rypien. In addition to Wilson and the injured Rodgers, Rypien joins Trevor Siemian in the Jets' quarterback room.