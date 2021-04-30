The Jets selected Wilson in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, second overall.

Wilson (6-foot-2, 214) was a standout three-year starter at BYU, where he showed dual-threat ability and intriguing arm talent that eventually made him the sole draft target of new head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets were locked onto Wilson all offseason, and this pick was one of the few that were all but settled going into the draft. Wilson's dual-threat abilities should prove interesting in an offensive scheme that means to emulate the structure built by Kyle Shanahan, who offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur served under with the 49ers previously. Wilson completed 73.5 percent of his pass attempts in his dominant 2020 season, averaging 11.0 yards per attempt while producing 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns versus three interceptions. With the Jets he has a few interesting targets already lined up, especially Corey Davis and Denzel Mims on the outside.