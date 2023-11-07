Wilson completed 33 of 49 passes for 263 yards without a touchdown or interception in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers. He added two rushing attempts for seven yards and fumbled three times, losing two.

Wilson struggled but didn't get any help from the rest of New York's offense, which has produced just three touchdowns in the last four games. He was sacked eight times behind an unsuccessfully rejiggered offensive line, and numerous drops and penalties didn't help matters. While a significant chunk of Wilson's yardage came with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, he should have at least had a late touchdown, but C.J. Uzomah dropped a ball that hit him in the chest in the end zone. Coming off this hollow season high in passing yards, Wilson will bring a 5:5 TD:INT into a Week 10 road game in Vegas.