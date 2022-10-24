Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 121 yards and rushed four times for 24 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Wilson was stymied by the elite Broncos secondary but avoided turnovers as the defense and running game led the Jets to a fourth consecutive win. Breece Hall scored New York's only touchdown on a 62-yard run before exiting with what's believed to be a torn ACL. If Hall indeed suffered a season-ending injury, Wilson and the passing game will likely have to shoulder a heavier load moving forward, starting against the Patriots in Week 8.