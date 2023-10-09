Wilson completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 199 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing three times for 26 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over Denver.

Wilson was not involved in either of the Jets' trips to the end zone Sunday, as the team scored via Breece Hall's rushing touchdown and cornerback Bryce Hall's defensive touchdown. The quarterback's lone turnover came on a forced throw to tight end C.J. Uzomah near the end of the first half. He also fumbled twice, but did not lose possession on either gaff. Luckily for Wilson, the Broncos offense continues to be inept and the ill-timed pick did not cost his team its second win. The 24-year-old won't be afforded as many mulligans next Sunday against an Eagles defense that ranks near the top of the league through five weeks.