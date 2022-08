Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he couldn't provide an update on Wilson's timeline to come back from Aug. 16 arthroscopic knee surgery, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson hasn't been ruled out for the season opener against Baltimore, though he seems likely to miss at least one game with reports suggesting a timeline of 4-6 weeks. Joe Flacco is the Jets' top QB while Wilson recovers from the recent meniscus surgery.