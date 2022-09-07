Coach Robert Saleh relayed Wednesday that Wilson (knee) is not expected to be available to start until Week 4 versus the Steelers, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

In the meantime, Joe Flacco is slated to start at QB for the Jets early on this season, beginning with Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. Per Saleh, Wilson won't go on IR, which will enable the signal-caller to log some practice time prior to his return to the starting lineup. However, Wilson is not in line to practice this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that there haven't been any setbacks with Wilson, who is making progress, but at this stage it appears as though the team is simply erring on the side of caution with its young franchise QB.