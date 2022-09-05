Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that it's "possible" Wilson (knee) could start Week 1 versus the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Saleh said a decision won't be made until Wilson's knee is evaluated at Wednesday's practice, but it's encouraging to see that he went through a workout Monday. Per Cimini, the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against Baltimore will be announced Wednesday. Veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco is an option to line up under center Week 1 if Wilson isn't yet full recovered from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee.