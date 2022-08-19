Coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to rule Wilson (knee) out for New York's Sept. 11 season opener against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Wilson has a return timetable of 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery to repair his meniscus on Aug. 16. It's widely assumed that Joe Flacco will get the Week 1 nod under center against the veteran's former team, but Wilson still has a chance to play if his recovery lands on the shorter end of the projected window. "If Zach is ready to play, he's going to be the Week 1 starter," Saleh said. "If he's not, Joe will. That's no secret."