Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson is dealing with a knee injury coming out of the 30-6 win over the Texans, but Saleh doesn't anticipate that the injury will impact Wilson's availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Saleh didn't sound overly concerned about Wilson's knee, but the starting quarterback's practice participation will still be worth monitoring as the Jets prepare to face their AFC East rivals. Wilson's coming off his best performance of the season, as he reached the 300-yard threshold for the first time in 2023 while throwing two touchdowns without an interception.