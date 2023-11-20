Wilson will move into a backup role for Friday's game against the Dolphins, with the Jets turning to Tim Boyle as their Week 12 starting quarterback, a source tells Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Wilson's removal from the starting role, as he was benched during Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills before head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that he was undecided on a Week 12 starter. Since taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) early in the first quarter of a Week 1 win over the Bills, Wilson completed just 59.2 percent of his passes for 6.1 yards per attempt, six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he also lost five fumbles. Boyle doesn't have much of a previous track record of success at the NFL level and will presumably be on a short leash, but even if Boyle ends up being pulled from the starting job at some point, the Jets could still look to turn to a free agent or a member of another team's practice squad rather than giving Wilson another look.