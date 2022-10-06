Wilson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Wilson's ability to take every rep during Thursday's session clears up any concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, not that there was much concern to begin with. According to Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur suggested Wilson's limitations in Wednesday's practice were precautionary, and the quarterback's return to full activity the next day backed that up. More importantly, Wilson isn't dealing with any setbacks with the knee he had scoped in mid-August, resulting in him missing the Jets' first three games. He completed only 50 percent of his passes last week in his season debut against the Steelers, but Wilson looked comfortable moving about and showed poise while engineering a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute.